Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Winter Olympics.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

“Fox News Sunday” — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

