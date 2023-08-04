Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
53 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — John Lauro, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Lauro; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Lauro; former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; former Attorney General Bill Barr; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Lauro; Pence; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Lauro; Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

In Other News
1
Crowd overwhelms New York City's Union Square, tosses chairs, climbs on...
2
US and UN should impose more sanctions on Sudanese leaders for alleged...
3
NASA restores contact with NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistake...
4
Anthony Davis, Lakers agree on a 3-year, $186 million extension, AP...
5
US judge blocks new Illinois law allowing state to penalize...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top