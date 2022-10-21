journal-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — The nominees for Arizona governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. adviser for energy security; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

In Other News
1
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home
2
Justice Kagan: 'Time will tell' if court finds common ground
3
Social media stocks slip amid Musk, Snap news
4
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
5
Man charged in Colorado supermarket attack still incompetent
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top