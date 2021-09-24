journal-news logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jayapal; Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

