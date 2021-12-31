Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York City; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Thompson; Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Cheney; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Robert Pape, political science professor at the University of Chicago.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Thompson, Fauci; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger.

In Other News
1
Omicron's New Year's cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022
2
Stocks end 2021 on a weak note, still notch big yearly gain
3
Hartman leads No. 20 Wake Forest to 38-10 romp in Gator Bowl
4
Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers
5
'So many memories': Over 500 homes feared destroyed by fire
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top