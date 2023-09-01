Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Franklin Foer, author of “The Last Politician,” about Joe Biden's presidency.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Raimondo; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Raimondo; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Jared Bernstein, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.
In Other News
1
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash...
2
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke charged with aggravated child...
3
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must...
4
Wozniacki's comeback to tennis and US Open rolls on with victory over...
5
Things to know about the latest court and policy action on transgender...