Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
Updated 41 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — —

ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump; White House national security spokesman John Kirby.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York; Scott Anderson, director of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency's operations in Gaza.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

In Other News
1
Ohio explosion caused by cut gas line thought to be turned off...
2
Killing of Minneapolis police officer stuns a department that's been...
3
Florida sheriff's office fires deputy who fatally shot airman at home
4
Upside-down American flag reappears as a right-wing protest symbol...
5
Marian Robinson, the mother of Michelle Obama who lived in the White...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top