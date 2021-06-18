journal-news logo
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Fiona Hill, senior director for Russia and Europe on former President Donald Trump’s National Security Council.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Hill; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

