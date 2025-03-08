Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Adam Boehler, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs; Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Andy Kim, D-N.J.; Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Fiona Hill, a former White House adviser on Russia.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Boehler; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.