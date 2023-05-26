X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
52 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted for coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

In Other News
1
Tour rookie Hall up 3 despite English ace at Colonial, "Block' party...
2
Mother of man who killed Gabby Petito said in letter she would help son...
3
New Black Lives Matter tax documents show foundation is tightening its...
4
Golden Knights aim for closeout win; Stars eye comeback entering Game 5...
5
Actor Danny Masterson's rape retrial sees deliberations drag on again
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top