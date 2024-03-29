Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
43 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of Central Command.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Don Bacon, R-Neb.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

In Other News
1
A big airline is relaxing its pet policy to let owners bring the...
2
AP source: Jets acquire 2-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from...
3
In Jerusalem, Palestinian Christians observe scaled-down Good Friday...
4
DA suggests Donald Trump violated gag order with post about daughter of...
5
Oregon State frustrates Hidalgo and beats Notre Dame 70-65 in Sweet 16
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top