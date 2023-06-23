X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Blinken; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Klobuchar; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.

