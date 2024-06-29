Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
50 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Vance; Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

In Other News
1
In an Argentine court, Venezuelans testify to alleged crimes against...
2
France is facing an election like no other. Here's how it works and...
3
Verstappen holds off McLaren challenge to take 3rd sprint race victory...
4
Iran to hold runoff election with reformist Pezeshkian and hard-liner...
5
An attacker wounds a police officer guarding Israel's embassy in Serbia...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top