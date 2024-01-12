Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Governor J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H

CNN’s “State of the Union” — DeSantis; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

“Fox News Sunday” — DeSantis; Manchin; former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;

