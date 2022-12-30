BreakingNews
Water damage forces closure of Middletown center that serves homeless and students
journal-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
37 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Michael Gapen, managing director and chief U.S. economist, Bank of America; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, International Monetary Fund; John Sullivan, a former U.S. ambassador to Russia; Michele Flournoy, a former defense undersecretary; H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser; Michael Morell, a former acting director and former deputy director of the CIA; Kevin Book, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov.-elect Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas.

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students
2
France, Spain to require COVID tests for China passengers
3
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
4
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
5
At Southwest Airlines, a day of calm after a week of chaos
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top