Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

In Other News

1

New FBI director Kash Patel plans to relocate up to 1,500 employees

2

Michigan agrees to multiyear contract extension with coach Dusty May...

3

Woman accused of drugging and robbing older men in a deadly romance...

4

US offers UN resolution on war in Ukraine that stops far short of...

5

Aldrich Potgieter powers to a 61 and a 4-shot lead in the Mexico Open