journal-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Committee chair; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command; Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the DNC.

In Other News
1
Schauffele's burst cuts into Scheffler lead at East Lake
2
Amid fears of voting machines, Nevada approves hand counting
3
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
4
Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach
5
Serena's opponent, Kovinic, 'honored' to face her at US Open
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top