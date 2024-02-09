Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
37 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal attorney; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

In Other News
1
Chiefs rule out All-Pro LG Joe Thuney for Super Bowl vs 49ers with...
2
Mardi Gras 2024: What to know as Carnival season nears its rollicking...
3
Arizona gallery owner won't be charged in racist rant against Native...
4
Teen accused of shooting tourist in Times Square and firing at officer...
5
Trump tells NRA members 'no one will ever lay a finger on your...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top