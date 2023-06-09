Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., Republican presidential candidates.
“Fox News Sunday” — Alina Habba, attorney to former President Donald Trump; former Attorney General William Barr; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
