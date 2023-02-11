X
Dark Mode Toggle

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and Wes Moore, D-Md.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz.; former NFL player Myron Rolle, a neurosurgeon.

In Other News
1
Clergy sex abuse suits could bankrupt San Diego diocese
2
Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime
3
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler leads WM Phoenix Open
4
Nicaraguan bishop who refused exile gets 26 years in prison
5
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top