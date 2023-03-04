X
Dark Mode Toggle

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

In Other News
1
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported
2
NASCAR star Chase Elliott hurts leg in snowboarding accident
3
Utah man who killed family was investigated by child agency
4
Defense lawyers in Idaho killings case want gag order kept
5
6 Nigerian states drop suit to void presidential vote result
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top