Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Bill Richardson, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Reps. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Peter Meijer, R-Mich.; Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

