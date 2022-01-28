Hamburger icon
Nation & World
5 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Susan Collins, R-Maine; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Durbin; Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Govs. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and James Risch, R-Idaho; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

