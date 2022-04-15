journal-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
57 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell; New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jha; Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer; Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba; David Beasley, head of the U.N. World Food Program; Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; singer Dave Matthews.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Jha; Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

In Other News
1
Guilty verdict in deaths of Utah teens found in mine shaft
2
Ryan strong, Twins' bats heat up in Boston's Fenway opener
3
Walker raises $5.5M in Georgia Senate race, trailing Warnock
4
Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts GOP-drawn legislative maps
5
Liz Sheridan, Jerry's doting mom on 'Seinfeld,' dies at 93
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top