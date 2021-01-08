WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Mick Mulvaney, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Toomey, Manchin; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Clyburn; Mulvaney.