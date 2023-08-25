Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Christie; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Fiona Hill, senior fellow at The Brookings Institution and former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council.
__
CNN’s “State of the Union” — tba
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn; Alina Habba, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump.
In Other News
1
Biden and Harris will meet with King's family on the March on...
2
Fire at Louisiana oil refinery sends tower of black smoke into the air...
3
Spain soccer head won't resign for kissing player at World Cup. Team...
4
Lyles makes it 2 for 2, and Jamaica's Jackson runs second-fastest time...
5
Rangers hire Hall of Fame U.S. women's star Angela Ruggiero as a hockey...