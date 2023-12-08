Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and James Lankford, R-Okla.; Save the Children president and CEO Janti Soeripto.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Blinken; Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; former Vice President Al Gore; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson.

