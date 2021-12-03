journal-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Gov. Ned Lamont, D-Conn.; Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19; Francis deSouza, CEO of the biotechnology company Illumina.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Murthy; Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operation at U.S. Space Force; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

In Other News
1
Jan. 6 panel postpones deposition with former DOJ official
2
Colorado supermarket shooting suspect incompetent for trial
3
DAs, retailers say California needs tougher retail theft law
4
Governor apologizes for Nevada's role in Indigenous schools
5
Contact tracing revs up in some states as omicron reaches US
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top