Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; author Mitch Albom.

In Other News
1
Law enforcement should have seized man's guns weeks before he killed 18...
2
Weekly ski trip turns into overnight ordeal when about 50 women get...
3
Reddit reveals FTC inquiry into deals licensing its users' data for AI...
4
Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after...
5
Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder in a case that...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top