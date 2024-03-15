Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.
__
“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; author Mitch Albom.
In Other News
1
Law enforcement should have seized man's guns weeks before he killed 18...
2
Weekly ski trip turns into overnight ordeal when about 50 women get...
3
Reddit reveals FTC inquiry into deals licensing its users' data for AI...
4
Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after...
5
Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder in a case that...