Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
__
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Mark Warner, D-Va., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warnock; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, Democratic candidate for governor.
__
“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.
In Other News
1
Duchess of Sussex, others on SXSW panel discuss issues affecting women...
2
OpenAI has 'full confidence' in CEO Sam Altman after investigation...
3
Program that allows 30,000 migrants from 4 countries into the US each...
4
Pentagon study finds no sign of alien life in reported UFO sightings...
5
Indiana lawmakers pass bill defining antisemitism, with compromises