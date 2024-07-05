Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

In Other News

1

July Fourth violence nationwide kills at least 33, Chicago 'in state of...

2

France beats Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout in Euro 2024...

3

Merino last-gasp goal sends Spain to Euro 2024 semis after dramatic...

4

Wisconsin Supreme Court changes course, will allow expanded use of...

5

A dangerous heat wave is scorching much of the US. Weather experts...