Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Austan Goolsbee, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Christie; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

