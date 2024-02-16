Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Scott; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Scott; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

In Other News
1
In video, Maine gunman said reservists were scared because he was...
2
Ukrainian man pleads guilty in cyberattack that temporarily disrupted...
3
Tiger Woods withdraws after playing only 6 holes at Riviera
4
Biden praises 'Herculean efforts' to rebuild at the site of last...
5
First PWHL trade stuns and reminds women's hockey players about reality...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top