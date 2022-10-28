BreakingNews
Nation & World
1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Reps. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.; Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Scott; Cheri Beasley, Democratic nominee for Senate in North Carolina.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.

