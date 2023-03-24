X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Donald Trump; Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney in New York; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; former Homeland Security secretaries Jeh Johnson and Michael Chertoff; Bill Bratton, a former New York City police commissioner. __

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warner; Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

In Other News
1
A look at the US military mission in Syria and its dangers
2
Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump
3
Ohtani returns to Angels camp, fans 8 in minor league game
4
Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry
5
K-State's Keyontae Johnson thriving 2 years after collapse
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top