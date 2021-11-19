Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

journal-news logo
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sens. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — To be announced.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Fauci; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, R-Va.; Beto O’Rourke, Democratic candidate for Texas governor.

“Fox News Sunday” — Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

