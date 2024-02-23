Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Greg Abbott, R-Texas.
__
“Fox News Sunday” — Govs. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.
