X
Dark Mode Toggle

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jake Sullivan; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — CIA Director William Burns; Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Jake Sullivan; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.

In Other News
1
Nikki Haley keeping early 2024 fundraising numbers quiet
2
James Abourezk, 1st Arab American U.S. senator, dies at 92
3
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan suffers without power
4
US judge won't block huge lithium mine on Nevada-Oregon line
5
Panel: Military needs gun safety measures to limit suicides
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top