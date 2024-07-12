Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; former White House chief of staff Ron Klain.
___
NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Reps. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
___
CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley; Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.
