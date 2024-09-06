Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.