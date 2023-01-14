journal-news logo
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — To be announced.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and John Garamendi, D-Calif.; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.

