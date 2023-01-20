journal-news logo
X

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Mayors Eric Adams of New York, Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Sylvester Turner of Houston.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Mayors Francis Suarez of Miami, LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, and Andre Dickens of Atlanta.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — McCaul, Manchin; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Penny Young Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America; Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center.

In Other News
1
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
2
Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’
3
Judge approves FTX choice of law firm as bankruptcy counsel
4
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
5
Operative jumps from Haley team to Pence amid 2024 jostling
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top