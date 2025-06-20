Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Israeli President Isaac Herzog; former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter; Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

“Fox News Sunday” — To be announced.