Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.; Palm Springs, Calif., Mayor Grace Elena Garner.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the British Open.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego; Dr. Marci Bowers, expert in transgender health care.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Jared Polis, D-Colo.

“Fox News Sunday” — Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate.

