Gucci's star-studded fashion show shines bright in Hollywood

The Italian designer also featured small to plus-sized models.

“I think with fashion, you have a duty to give a voice,” Michele, the creative director of Gucci, said after the show. “I see beauty everywhere. It’s something which is organic and natural.”

Leto, who will star in the upcoming film “House of Gucci,” drew applause while he walked the runway sporting an oversized double-breasted blazer with no shirt, laced leather white pants and white boots. Culkin wore a colorful jacket with a blue Hawaiian-styled shirt, brown slacks and a white Gucci belt.

For Michele, it was a dream come true to unveil his work on the boulevard of stars, where he said holding the show reflected his “uncurbed love for the classic world.”

“It’s a bit like home,” said the Italian designer, who recalled hearing about the glitzy Hollywood scene from his mother, who worked in the film industry as an assistant at a production company.

Michele said his mother would talk about Marilyn Monroe’s diaphanous voice, Rita Hayworth’s special black satin gloves and Veronica Lake’s velvet hair. They were living on the outskirts of Rome at the time, and her stories felt like a fairy tale.

“It’s a place I love,” he said. “There are elements that are close to me and my heart. This city is an inspiration.”

