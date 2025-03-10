Guatemala's Volcano of Fire erupts and forces evacuations

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's Volcano of Fire is erupting, and authorities have evacuated nearly 300 families while warning that another 30,000 people in the area could be at risk.
The eruption started overnight. There is no immediate report of casualties. The 12,300-foot (3,763-meter) high volcano is one of the most active in Central America. It last erupted in June 2023.
A 2018 eruption killed 194 people and left another 234 missing.
The volcano is 33 miles (53 km) from Guatemala's capital.
The flow of volcanic material is weak to moderate but expected to increase, Guatemala’s disaster agency said early Monday.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
More than 30 nations will participate in Paris planning talks on a...
2
Supreme Court rejects Republican-led effort to halt climate change...
3
Court-martial convenes for Pentagon leaker already facing years behind...
4
'Moana' has her origins questioned at trial where man says his surfer...
5
NJ Transit and engineers union agree to new contract and avoid a...