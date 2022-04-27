Guardsman who drowned on Texas border had no float device

Migrant rescues by Border Patrol are common along Texas' 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) border with Mexico. Attempted crossings are sometimes deadly.

Brig. Gen. Monie Ulis said that guard members mostly stay on the banks to help migrants, and that he could recall only four or five instances where a guard member went into the water.

Evans is at least the fifth guard member who has died during the mission, a number that included suicides, said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat has called for an inquest into the deaths. The mission includes thousands of state troopers, patrol boats on the Rio Grande and surveillance aircraft, and costs the state more than $2 million a day, said Steve McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Abbott gave guard members unusual authority last year to detain and arrest migrants, but most on the mission are assigned to observation posts. Guard leaders acknowledged morale problems, including equipment shortages and sparse living conditions, but said improvements have been made in recent months.

“Average morale would be about a seven," Ulis said. “Far above when we first started."