Guards' All-Star Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave as part of MLB sports betting investigation

Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting.
Clase becomes the second Guardians pitcher to be placed on leave in connection with a sports gambling probe. Right-hander Luis Ortiz is on non-disciplinary leave through Aug. 31.
The Guardians said in a statement that they “have been informed that no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted.”
