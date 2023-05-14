'Guardians Vol. 3' and 'Super Mario Bros.' top box office again

In its second weekend, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" added $60.5 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday. That's a slim 49% drop from its opening, which is rare for big superhero films that tend to be front-loaded and have big second weekend drops of 60% or more. As the smallest Marvel drop since the beginning of the pandemic, it also answers the " superhero fatigue " question that some floated last weekend. Including $91.9 million from international showings, "Vol. 3" has already grossed over $528.8 million worldwide.

Second place went to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” with $13 million in its sixth weekend, bringing its domestic grosses just shy of $536 million. Families with younger children have had almost no other options at the theaters since Mario entered the picture, resulting in repeat viewings and its continued dominance at the box office, where it is still playing in 3,800 locations domestically. Globally, it’s at $1.2 billion.