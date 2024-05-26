Grundstrom's double powers Sweden past Canada 4-2 to win bronze at hockey worlds

Carl Grundstrom scored twice to rally Sweden to a 4-2 victory over Canada and a bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KAREL JANICEK – Associated Press
12 minutes ago
X

PRAGUE (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored twice to rally Sweden to a 4-2 victory over Canada and a bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Grundstrom netted the winner with 6:18 left in the final period with a shot from the left boards at Prague Arena.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson also scored with Marcus Johansson adding an empty net goal. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves.

It’s the first podium for Sweden since winning the second of its back-to-back titles in 2018, when they beat Switzerland in the final.

Canada last played a bronze medal game in 2018 and lost to the United States 4-1. Since then, the Canadians won the trophy twice and finished runner-up twice with the 2020 edition cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dylan Cozens scored his tournament-leading ninth goal and Pierre-Luc Dubois added another for Canada, the 28-time champion who finishes empty handed.

Canada and Sweden cruised through the early stages of the tournament and both won their groups unbeaten but were undone by surprise defeats in the semis - Canada 3-2 to Switzerland in a shootout and Sweden 7-3 to the Czechs.

The Czech Republic and Switzerland meet in the gold-medal game later Sunday.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Southampton back in the Premier League after winning playoff final, the...
2
Ferrari's Leclerc wins F1 Monaco GP after 1st-lap crash takes out Perez...
3
Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100, Beatrice Chebet sets world record in...
4
Indianapolis 500 expected to be delayed as fans are told to evacuate...
5
Kyle Larson says Indy 500 appears to be 'priority' as storm threatens...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top